This week, we'll have stories on the city budget, casino reopenings, Hunter's Home limited reopening, restaurant updates, Tenkiller Area Community Organization, local berry farms, and more!
Monday, June 1: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
PARK HILL [mdash] Funeral services for Henry Newton Sadler will be held at Green Country Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Tommy Tucker officiating. His family will have a visitation on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Green Country Fune…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Elizabeth A. Ostenson, 84 of Tahlequah, Go-Ye-Village, died May 23, 2020. Services are pending at this time, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Othel Peace, 80 of Tahlequah, Pumpkin Hollow area, died Sunday May, 24, 2020, Services Pending with Green Country Funeral Home, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Walter "Walt" Dale Choate of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 79. Walter was born March 23, 1941 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to William "Bill" Frank Choate and Dorothy Marie "Neel" Choate. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1959 and later became a C…
