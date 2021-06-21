This week, we'll have stories on a TSET celebration, a cake-decorating workshop, blueberries, an arts and crafts camp, summer school, and more.
Monday, June 21:
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK and San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. Start Up Engineer Died June 12th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation June 15th until June 17th from 8:00am until 5:00pm daily at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- LIVING A DREAM: Sequoyah High School product Ryan Helsley is making the most of his professional baseball career
- SAVING TSA-LA-GI: Movement is growing to restore dilapidated Cherokee Heritage Center amphitheater
- EXCELLENCE: Tahlequah's Elzy Miller has reached the top with HOF induction
- Cherokee Nation passes Anti-Harassment Act; lone dissenter says administration coming for citizens' guns
- CN AG adds five false personation charges against woman in election fraud case
- More local cases dropped by state in McGirt wake
- 'Pseudo' tribes of Cherokees in crosshairs of Tri-Council
- TRIBAL TRADITIONS: Three factions of Cherokees gather for diversions before Tri-Council meeting
- City councilor, others fret over bid validity
- POLICE BEAT 6-18-21: Purported veteran hits other man, claims he used racial slur; witness doesn't hear it
