This week, we're planning stories on the weekend Skate Jam, NSU Continuing Education, summer school, blood shortages, pool care, housing discrimination and other issues, business fraud, affordable tuition, and July 4 food and fun.
Monday, June 27: GOOD MORNING!
- Woman who said she killed husband awaits federal sentencing
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Stitt’s ‘Oklahoma Turnaround’ ads may violate ethics rules
- Races morph into ‘fight for the soul of public schools'
- Skaters to show off best skills at Tahlequah Jam
- Another COVID death reported in county
- At least 4 fireworks displays slated for county
- POLICE BEAT 6-21-22: Man, youth admit trying to steal gun from store
- Changes in play for city's trash service
- POLICE BEAT 6-24-22: Man arrested after crashing truck into apartment building
- ROE STRUCK DOWN: Local residents weigh in; many hoped for exceptions in state's trigger law
