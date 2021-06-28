Monday, June 28: GOOD EVENING!
Obituaries
CHOUTEAU [mdash] age 88. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
HULBERT [mdash] age 89. Educator. Died June 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral Services June 28th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation June 27th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] John Reid III, 73 year old Journalist transitioned on June 21, 2021. Memorial services are 10:00 am June 25, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
