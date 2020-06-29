This week, in addition to election coverage, we'll have stories on camps at NSU, ice cream, cay centers, holiday events, and a feature on the retiring Tahlequah fire chief.
developing
Monday, June 29: GOOD MORNING!
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64 of Tahlequah, OK. Self Employed. Died June 23rd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were June 26th at Oaks Mission Gym. Buried at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation was June 25th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARK HILL[mdash] NAME: James Sanquinet AGE: 81 TOWN: Park Hill OCCUPATION: General Manager DIED: June 24, 2020 SERVICES: PENDING VISITATION:
PARK HILL[mdash] NAME: James Sanquinet AGE: 81 TOWN: Park Hill OCCUPATION: General Manager DIED: June 24, 2020 SERVICES: PENDING VISITATION:
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: SQ 802 is bad for Oklahoma
- Army Reservist performs rescue on Illinois River, warns of current
- Cherokee National Holiday to be held virtually; most large events canceled
- Attorney petitions for 'slave plantation' shuttering
- Thieves stealing city's new refuse carts
- Man charged with having sex with girl, 14
- Woman who accuses police of harassment arrested on that charge
- TPS OKs 'live' graduation, nixes prom
- Cherokee County Sheriff Bios
- LETTER: Police department a source of pride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.