Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 6, 2022 @ 10:00 am
We have lots of coverage for you this week, hopefully including a meeting at Cherokee Nation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.