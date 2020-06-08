Our Tuesday TDP – in both print and digital format! – will have our usual Education page, as well as a number of stories we're working on. When you see those red arrows, that means there's a video or slide show linked online to a story. E-edition readers can simply click on the button to go straight to the video. Print subscribers must type in the URL.

• Byron Beers was at the peaceful protest at Norris Park Saturday, and he'll have that story, a video and slide show.

• Logan checked out the recently reopened VFW Bingo.

• Sheri has her weekly Community Spirit feature.

• Keri has some updates on what happened on the river over the weekend.

