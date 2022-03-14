Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.