This week, we expect to have stories on the Farmers' Market annual meeting, making brooms at Hunter's Home, seasonal allergies, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, energy bills, help for burnout victims, and gasoline prices and their effect.
Monday, March 21: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] Larry J. Johnson, truck driver, age 75, resident of Tahlequah, passed away March 17, 2022. No services planned at this time.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Benjamin D Nicholson, 50, born September 29th 1971, passed peacefully in his sleep, at home on March 10th 2022. Ben is survived by his parents, Jeff and Shirley Nicholson of Tahlequah, his brother Aaron Nicholson of Tahlequah, his sister Maria Smith of Swifton AR, and his f…
Kenneth Shaddox, age 98, Real Estate Appraiser, resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, March 15, 2022 Graveside Service Friday, April 15th, 2022, 2 p.m. at Stilwell City Cemetery
[mdash] J.W. Voyles of Tahlequah passed away on 2-11-2022 at his home. He owned NAPA Auto Parts and Tahlequah Auto Supply store in the 70's. Memorial service: Sat. 03-19-2022, 2 PM Hart Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Holcomb officiating.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect reports crashed drone, describes alien as 'lizard-like'
- 'The Great Divorce' to be filed in Bentonville
- POLICE BEAT 3-16-22: Man wields weapon at Men's Shelter
- ‘MR. NORTHEASTERN’: Jack Dobbins influenced many people in the area
- DNA genetics identify Oklahoma murder victim 27 years later
- Chennault's patrol truck apparently for the birds
- POLICE BEAT 3-18-22: Drug stakeout nets arrest for meth
- KPS names new Elementary/Middle School principal
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Measure allowing night coyote hunting advances
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.