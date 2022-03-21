Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 52F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.