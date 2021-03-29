This week, we'll have stories on Easter activities, dumpster "boxes," gardening,
popular scams, Farmers' Market, NSU campus renovations, Tahlequatics and more.
TAHLEQUAH Major L. McClure, 93, Dean of College of Education & Psychology, NSU, transitioned March 24, 2021. Memorial service April 9, 2021, 11 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 24. Waitress. Died March 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services March 29th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation March 26th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 59. Construction worker. Died Thursday, March 18th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.