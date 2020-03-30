We're looking into a number of stories for you over the next day or so, but for Tuesday's TDP, we hope to have these and more:

• Keri Thornton will be checking into property taxes and whether there will be a delay in the due date.

• Sheri will continue with her series on how schools are adapting to the distance learning mandate.

• Grant Crawford will start looking into other businesses that are apparently "essential," and why.

Tags

Recommended for you