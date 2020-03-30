This week, we'll be looking at how COVID-19 is affecting Cherokee County, especially now that we have a case. We will continue to get answers to your questions, and spotlight people who are doing good things for the community.
Monday, March 30:
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Linda Kay Greenhaw, 76, Retired County Clerk, 1st Deputy, Died March 24, 2020, Visitation 9:00 AM Friday March 27, Tahlequah City Cemetery, Graveside Service 10:00, Tahlequah City Cemetery
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 39. Golf Course Attendent. Died March 23rd, Tahlequah, OK. Services Friday, March 27th, 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Agent Cemetery Moody, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 26th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
