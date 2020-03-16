We're working on our Tuesday TDP, and we will have an Education page, but not much sports for a while. Obviously this virus has upended a lot of our plans (and yours!), but we hope to have these stories for you – and perhaps others we don't expect at this time.
• Sheri Gourd is checking with pharmacies and doctors to find out if people with "regular" appointments and ongoing medication needs are still good to go (and so far, they are).
• Grant Crawford will be checking in with local businesses to see what steps they are taking, how they're faring, and how the paper and the public can help.
• Byron (normally our sports editor) will be seeing about bills and whether forgiveness opportunities are available.
Thanks for supporting with us, and keep us informed about what's going on in your neck of the woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.