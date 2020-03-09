Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.