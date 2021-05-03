This week, we'll have stories on the City Council meeting, training K9 units, evolving facial mask theory, National STD Month, the reopening of Hunter's Home, summer food programs at schools, E.coli in the creek, and how the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is adapting to changes in the wake of McGirt.
developing
Monday, May 3: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH: Randall Lloyd Skinner 76, President of Tahlequah, Pryor and Wagoner Lumber Companies transitioned on April 28, 2021 services are pending. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] James Troy Matlock 63 year old heavy equipment operator transitioned on April 25, 2021. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash]
Most Popular
Articles
- CN Marshals arrest one on murder charge
- Pilot taken to hospital after Friday morning crash
- Officers arrest naked man sleeping in dog bed
- UPDATE: Crop duster crashes at airport; pilot hurt
- Update: Major flood warning in effect for the Illinois River
- Cherokee Nation announces 2021 Remember the Removal Bike Ride participants
- Driver's license tests available at ICTC
- Passed-out woman in vehicle caught with used needle
- WILD THINGS: Three Forks Nature Center has two new residents: A bobcat and a fox
- POLICE BEAT 4-28-21: Brawl on balcony leads to arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.