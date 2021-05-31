developing
Monday, May 31: GOOD EVENING!
We hope everyone is having a good Memorial Day. For our Tuesday TDP, both digital and print, we expect these stories:
• Keri Thornton reports on both local task forces.
• Grant Crawford takes a look at supply chain interruptions that are emptying car lots and causing appliance backorders.
• Brian King has his weekly Community Spirit feature.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services 11:00 am Friday May 28, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church in Muskogee under the care of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
HULBERT [mdash] age 93. Homemaker. Died May 25th in Hulbert, OK. Services May 28th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation May 27th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
