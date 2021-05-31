This week, we'll have stories on vaccine misinformation, the Little Academy at NSU, the garden club, TPS theater camp. legal jargon, cicadas, and Operation Orange.
Monday, May 31: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services 11:00 am Friday May 28, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church in Muskogee under the care of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
HULBERT [mdash] age 93. Homemaker. Died May 25th in Hulbert, OK. Services May 28th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation May 27th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
