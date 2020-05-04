Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.