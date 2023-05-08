The Tuesday TDP features our Education page(s) and these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano reports on the UKB meeting.
• Skyler Hammons continues her look at the School Report Cards.
• Lee Guthrie reports on a crafts fair.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 12:20 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.