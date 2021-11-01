Monday, Nov. 1: GOOD EVENING!
[mdash] NAME: Robert Houston Ericksten, 84 year old VP Oil and Gas Industry, transitioned, October 30, 2021. Graverside service November 4, 2021, Memorial Park Tulsa, 2:00 pm. Online condolences may left at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] age 73 of Rose, OK. Social Services worker. Died October 26th in Springdale, AR. Graveside services November 2nd at 10:00am at Elm Cemetery in Leach, OK. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 53 of Hulbert. Clinic Caretaker. Died October 26th in Hulbert, OK. Services November 2nd at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Fellowship. Burial at New Home Cemetery in Peggs. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 78 of Inola, OK. Civil Engineer. Died Friday, October 22nd, 2021 in Inola, OK. Memorial services Monday, November 1st, 2021 at 4:00pm at Peggs Community Church.
