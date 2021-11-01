Our Tuesday TDP is both print and digital, and it includes our Education pages. And our writers should have these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton was at the Chamber Speakeasy event over the weekend, and she'll have a report.
• Speaking of weekend events, Grant Crawford will tell you about the Zombie Prom at Dewain's Place.
• Grant also covered a ransomware event at NSU.

 

Tags

Trending Video