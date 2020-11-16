This week, we'll have stories on a Zoom meeting over saving the whales, a Humane Society event, a cooking workshop, drive-thru flu shot clinics, Thanksgiving favorite foods and recipes, and Ladies Night Out.
Monday, Nov. 16: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donn F. Baker, age 71, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Donn was born on October 3, 1949, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and was the middle son of Drs. Tim and Isabel Baker, who are both deceased. Donn lived most of his life in Tahlequah except for a few years when his parents ta…
WICHITA, KS [mdash] Helen "Gwen" Webb passed away on November 6, 2020 at age 79. Gwen was born in Oklahoma City on April 18, 1941 to Colfax "Bud" and Muriel F. (Heidling) Moulton. She grew up in OKC along with her younger brother Max where she attended Putnam City schools from 1st grade thro…
PARK HILL [mdash] Billie Jean Mullins was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on May 4, 1946, to Elmer Lee and Ezella Mae (Coffman) Smith. She passed from this life on November 10, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 74 years 6 months and 6 days. Billie had lived in Muskogee, Keefton, and late…
HULBERT [mdash] age 78. Custodian. Died November 4th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services November 11th at 11:00am at Hulbert School Gymnasium. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Donn Baker feted as among best attorneys in state, and a good friend
- Hastings beds hit capacity with COVID patients
- MASK MANDATE: City Council extends mask ordinance, replaces late municipal judge
- BREAKING: Long-time Tahlequah city judge, respected defense attorney dies
- 'Red' COVID-19 status takes Cherokee Co. schools to virtual
- Former deputy charged with negligent homicide
- DA clears sheriff's deputy in fatal shooting
- HOMETOWN HERO: Cenia Hayes has become a centerpiece for NSU
- Sheriff releases details about fatal shooting
- Liquor store owners ready for Sunday business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.