developing
Monday, Nov. 22: GOOD EVENING!
Our Tuesday TDP, both print and digital, has some Education pages, plus several from our staff. By the way, our Wednesday TDP will be both print and digital, though it's usually digital only. The post office doesn't deliver on Thanksgiving, so there will be no Thursday edition (usually print AND digital) this week. We want to make sure our print subscribers get what they're paying for! The Wednesday paper will have the features usually published Thursday.
Now, here are a few things we'll have Tuesday:
• Keri Thornton takes a look at "early bird" Christmas decorations.
• Brian King has a piece on Diabetes Awareness Month.
• Grant Crawford has a preview of holiday events at local pubs.
Obituaries
[mdash] age 75 of Lexington, OK. Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 18th, 2021 in Lexington, OK. Graveside services Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 3:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- CAMPUS PROTEST: NSU students say administration ignoring sexual assault reports, poor housing conditions, lack of handicap access
- The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones
- Bin store, food options among new business offerings
- INDIGENOUS DELIGHT: UKB member demonstrates how to make traditional Cherokee dishes
- Tribe raises wages, eyes other benefits
- New Grand View Band director ready to perform
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-17-21: Man claims he shot at possum, not woman; video footage suggests otherwise
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- CNF expands scholarship opportunities for 2022-23
