Next week, we'll have stories on the opening of Snowflake ice rink, Thanksgiving memories, Diabetes Awareness Month, holiday wines, Black Friday shopping, and the Watercolor Barn... and we'll kick off our four-part holiday gifts series.
[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 82 of Welling, OK. English Teacher. Died Sunday, November 7th, 2021 in Welling, OK. Graveside services Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] 63 of Park Hill, OK. Laborer. Died November 7th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were Friday, November 12th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial was at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
- CAMPUS PROTEST: NSU students say administration ignoring sexual assault reports, poor housing conditions, lack of handicap access
- The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones
- Bin store, food options among new business offerings
- INDIGENOUS DELIGHT: UKB member demonstrates how to make traditional Cherokee dishes
- Tribe raises wages, eyes other benefits
- New Grand View Band director ready to perform
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-17-21: Man claims he shot at possum, not woman; video footage suggests otherwise
- TPS test scores not great; some blame COVID
