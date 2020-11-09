This week, we'll have stories on pet cancer awareness, Home Care and Hospice Month, "whale watching" in "Tahlequah," Veterans Day events and specials, Thanksgiving previews, and some meetings.
Monday, Nov. 9: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Martha Lue Simpson, 87 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died November 4, 2020. Services 2:00 pm November 9, 2020, at Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
CANADIAN [mdash] age 63. Homemaker. Died November 2nd in Fort Smith, AR. Graveside Services November 9th at 10:00am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
PRYOR [mdash] age 26. Died November 1st in Kenwood, OK. Funeral Services November 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery. Visitation Novmeber 8th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Police Officer. Died October 30th, in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services November 7th at 1:00pm at Levi Cookson Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died November 1st in Tulsa, OK. Services November 6th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at South Bunch Cemetery. Visitation November 5th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Man wanted for child abuse leads cops on chase
- Body believed to be missing Cookson man
- Chennault stays; Meredith goes
- UKB vice chief unseated; chief, others head for runoff election
- Man arrested on child pornography charges
- CN, UKB officials explain nuances of dual enrollment
- Couple thwarted in attempt to steal doughnut truck
- UPDATE: With three-quarters of precincts reporting, only Chennault leads for Dems
- Teen airlifted after single-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Mullin win almost assured; Culver looks like a lock
