Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.