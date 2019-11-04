TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 86. Homemaker. Died October 31, 2019. Funeral services November 4th, 2019 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery. Visitation November 3rd, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Reed-Culver.
OKLAHOMA CITY[mdash] Stacy Annette Breuklander passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after an 11-year courageous battle with brain cancer. Stacy was born Dec. 14, 1966, in Norman, Oklahoma, the daughter of Everett and Doris Grigsby. The famil…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 77. Cook. Died October 29th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 1st, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Price Cemetery. Visitation October 31st, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
STILWELL [mdash] age 75. Died Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 31st, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
