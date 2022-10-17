...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and
northeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender
vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender
vegetation.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.