This week, we'll continue pursuing stories for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, plus we'll have stories on the Briggs School parent food program, evolving science of facial masks, fall recreation, the Veterans Day parade, Hunter's Home Halloween, and Women in Business.
Monday, Oct. 18: GOOD MORNING!
[mdash] age 48 of Tulsa, OK. Homemaker. Died October 12th in Tulsa. Funeral services October 18th at 2:00pm at Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Visitation prior to services at 10:30am. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
NAME: Robert Carpenter 52 year old Account Manager of Arkansas transitioned on October 7, 2021. Funeral services 10:00 AM, Saturday October 16, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
Tahlequah - Vernon Clay Buckner 83 year old, NSU maintenance worker transitioned October 11, 2021. Graveside service 1:30 pm, Tuesday October 19, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] 75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
