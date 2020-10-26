This week, we'll have stories on Black Cat Awareness Day, getting your car ready for winter, winter lawn care, the new dog park, the real estate market, and pandemic stress.
Monday, Oct. 26: GOOD MORNING!
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Nursery Worker. Died October 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Caney Cemetery in Tailholt, OK. Visitation October 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH : Gary Leon Smith, 69 year old Building Contractor Tahlequah died October 21, 2020, services, 2:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. Journeyman Painter. Died October 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 22nd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation October 21st at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 51. Housekeeper. Died October 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 23rd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation October 22nd from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
