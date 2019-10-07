LAS CRUCES (Formerly Cookson, OK) [mdash] age 95 Volunteer. Died Thursday, July 11th, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. Graveside services Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 11:00am at Cookson Proctor Cemetery in Cookson, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 19. Student. Died September 22nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral service October 4th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation October 3rd from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] 56, former Wagoner sheriff's deputy. Died Friday, September 27, 2019. Memorial Service at 2:00 pm Friday, October 4 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, 417 East Cherokee Street, Wagoner, OK.
CORINTH, TX [mdash] age 81. Turbine Engine Specialist. Died September 26th, 2019 in Corinth, TX. Funeral service October 1st, 2019 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 3:00pm at McIntosh Cemetery in Eufaula, OK.
