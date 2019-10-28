TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dan, AKA Hippie Dan, passed away while visiting family in Texas on 10/20/19 at Navarro Regional Hospital. Memorial service 11/9/19 @2pm in Tahlequah area at God's Mountain Church where he last attended. More details 4792340126
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 52. Pole Barn Builder. Died October 21st, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation October 28th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 94. Homemaker. Died October 23rd, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 26th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 25th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
