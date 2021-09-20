developing
Monday, Sept. 20: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Our Tuesday TDP features our Education page plus these stories from our staff:
• Keri Thornton talks to Sheriff Jason Chennault about why he and his colleagues across the state don't insist on masks.
• What are the true functions and responsibilities of school boards? Brian King finds out.
• Brian also has his weekly Community Spirit feature.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 42. Assembly Worker. Died September 16th . Services September 24th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation September 23rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 58. Purchasing Coordinator. Died September 15th. Services September 24th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 4-Mile Branch Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation September 23rd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four more here die from COVID
- Is Green Co. pterodactyl terrain? Some think so
- Protesters say masks put youth in therapy, some can't breathe
- POLICE BEAT 9-17-21: Man claims cops force-fed him glass; other guy says his father was beheaded
- Man arrested in wake of road rage incident
- POLICE BEAT 9-16-21: Meth, knife-wielding prompt arrests
- CRIME REWIND: 'Daisy Doe' case still has loose ends
- Audit says cancer center city OK'd was sold to St. Francis for $1.7M
- POLICE BEAT 9-19-21: Intoxication leads to three separate arrests
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-14-21: Traffic offense turns up drugs, booze
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.