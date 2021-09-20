developing
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 6:56 pm
[mdash] age 42. Assembly Worker. Died September 16th . Services September 24th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation September 23rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 58. Purchasing Coordinator. Died September 15th. Services September 24th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 4-Mile Branch Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation September 23rd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
