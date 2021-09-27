Monday, Sept. 27: GOOD EVENING!
Robert Scraper, 59, passed on 09/14/2021 in Stilwell. Robert is survived by his son, Jake Scraper and wife Monique, daughter, Krista Boswell and husband Micah, sons, Ben and Jeremy Scraper, their mother Kim Scraper, his siblings and grandchildren.
[mdash] Name: Charles Hooper , 81 year old Entrepreneur of Park Hill tansistioned September 23, 2021. Funeral service 2:00 pm Tuesday September 28, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfunerl.com Green Country Funera0 Home
PLEASANT HILL [mdash] Earl Phillip Schmitt, Jr. died on February 6, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, TN, at the age of 89. He was born in Berkeley, CA, on October 2, 1930, to Earl Phillip Schmitt, Sr., and Willa Margaret Conzelmann. At the age of seven he moved with his family to Whittier, CA, where …
[mdash] age 74. Maintenance Associate. Died September 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services September 27th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation September 26th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
