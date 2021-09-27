This week, we'll have stories on hearing aid awareness, special needs employees, banned books, OKsWagen fest, NSU's indoor basketball courts and Playhouse, new patrol vehicles, and chimney safety.
Monday, Sept. 27: GOOD MORNING!
PLEASANT HILL [mdash] Earl Phillip Schmitt, Jr. died on February 6, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, TN, at the age of 89. He was born in Berkeley, CA, on October 2, 1930, to Earl Phillip Schmitt, Sr., and Willa Margaret Conzelmann. At the age of seven he moved with his family to Whittier, CA, where …
[mdash] age 74. Maintenance Associate. Died September 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services September 27th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation September 26th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Billy Gayle Shankle age 76 passed away at his home in Ozark, Arkansas Tuesday, September 21, 2021, he was born June 5, 1945 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to W.B. "Bill" and Wilma L. Simpson Shankle.
Gladys Ann Barnett of Welling passed on Sep. 17, 2021, in Muskogee. Visitation will be Wednesday Sep. 22, 2021, 8 am 12 PM at Hart Funeral Home. Graveside, Wednesday Sep 22, 2 PM, Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
