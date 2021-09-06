This week, we'll have stories on Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin's State of the Nation, obsolete devices, whole grains, air ambulances, NSU Community Chorus, and the big one: the Cherokee County Fair.
[mdash] age 57 of Tahlequah, OK. Construction Worker. Died Friday, August 27th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services Tuesday, September 7th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, September 5th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Funeral Services have been set at 10:00am Friday September 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Fellowship, Tahlequah, OK, Interment to follow in Starnes Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home.
[mdash] Funeral Services have been set at 10:00 am Thursday Sept 2, 2021, at Green Country Funeral Home Chapel, Tahlequah, OK, Interment will follow in Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Glen R. Haddock, born March 14, 1938 in Bakersfield, California to Johnny Aaron and Beulah Bea (Fredrick) Haddock passed away in his home August 24, 2021, at the age of 83 years 5 months and 10 days with his family holding his hands. Glen was the youngest of his twin sister…
- Sheriff says deputy not injured in rollover crash
- CRIME REWIND: Denney case called one of county's biggest mysteries
- Three more COVID deaths reported in Cherokee Co.
- POLICE BEAT 9-2-21: Man tells cops he passed out while pooping
- Area schools deciding to mandate masks
- POLICE BEAT 9-1-21: Couple caught with cache of stolen documents
- Local elementary school closures for COVID put parents in bind
- Mullin's unauthorized trip raises questions
- Council urges residents to follow CDC guidelines
- Another chance at a dog’s life: OSU Vet Med treats a second pup with upside-down paws
