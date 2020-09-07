Here's a look at the Tuesday TDP, which includes our Education page:
• Keri Thornton wraps up her series on keeping women safe.
• Grant Crawford will report on Saturday's UKB meeting.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Community Spirit feature.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Daniel Johnson 60 year old Coal Plant Supervisor of Tahlequah, died 09/01/2020. Services are pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH - Jackie Lee "Jack" Spears 86 year old Tahlequah business owner passed away 08/31/2020. Funeral services 10:00 AM Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Fellowship. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] Funeral Services for Sharon K. Tarrance, 71, of Welling, will be 10:00 Friday, September 4th at the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel, Officiating will be Rev. Shawn Petree with Mike Weir, David Bookout, Chris Feary, Kaleb Smith, Leonard Simpson, and Jackson Tarrance serving …
