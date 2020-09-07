This week, we'll have stories on harassment of protesters at Norris Park, the county fair, long-term care facilities, local bands, Illinois River stakeholder concerns, and more.
Monday, Sept. 7: GOOD MORNING!
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Daniel Johnson 60 year old Coal Plant Supervisor of Tahlequah, died 09/01/2020. Services are pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH - Jackie Lee "Jack" Spears 86 year old Tahlequah business owner passed away 08/31/2020. Funeral services 10:00 AM Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Fellowship. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] Funeral Services for Sharon K. Tarrance, 71, of Welling, will be 10:00 Friday, September 4th at the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel, Officiating will be Rev. Shawn Petree with Mike Weir, David Bookout, Chris Feary, Kaleb Smith, Leonard Simpson, and Jackson Tarrance serving …
Most Popular
Articles
- Jail supervisor sacked for excessive force
- Felon caught with guns, 180 marijuana plants
- SHS to transition to all virtual Sept. 8
- At least 65 quarantined as positive cases reported at THS, TMS
- Mother of NSU student worried about response to COVID test
- More TPS students, staff on quarantine list
- UPDATE: TPS announces positive COVID-19 cases at three sites
- Former COVID denier taking virus seriously
- TPS announces death of a teacher, temporary switch to all distance learning
- COVID-19 forces Keys to change gears for season opener
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.