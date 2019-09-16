In the Tuesday TDP, we're reintroducing our Point-Counterpoint, by Fred Gibson and Jon Jobe, that we published in our now-defunct Monday digital-only edition. This is the reason we added an Opinion page to our Tuesday edition. We also have our weekly Education page, plus these stories and more:
• Sheri Gourd has a piece on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
• Renee Fite wraps up our coverage of the Cherokee County Fair.
• We are covering several meetings for you, including the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council and Cherokee County Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.