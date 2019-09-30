Here are a few topics we will discuss this week in the Daily Press: October music preview, Women in Business, fencing, BioBlitz, "Fake tribes," emergency management preps for winter, and, of course, local sports.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Daniel Kemper Clem AGE: 65 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Educational Scholarship Processor DIED: September 25, 2019 SERVICES: 10:00 October 1, 2019, First Christian Church Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Phebe Belle Winkler AGE: 72 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Cherokee Nation Headstart Cook DIED: Sept. 23, 2019 SERVICES: 11:00 am Saturday September 28, 2019, Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] age 77, Housekeeping Supervisor, Cherokee Nation. Passed on Monday, September 23rd, in Hulbert, OK. Funeral 10:00am Thursday, September 26th, Reed~Culver Chapel. Visitation 1:00pm until 6:00pm Wednesday, September 25th, Reed~Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Towie Cemetery.
TULSA [mdash] Age 83, Homemaker Passed September 21 in Tulsa. Funeral Saturday 2:00pm September 28 at Reed Culver Chapel. Visitation 2:00pm until 8:00pm September 27 at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery.
