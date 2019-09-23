TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 77 years. Tahlequah Public Schools Custodian. Died September 14 in Fort Gibson, OK. Visitation September 22, 2:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral service September 23rd at 2:00pm at the Reed-Culver Chapel interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery to follow.
GRANBY [mdash] James Clint Williams , former Tahlequah resident passed Monday September 16, 2019. Graveside will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19th at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Grove. Services by Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fairland.
