With all the county's schools now on virtual for a couple of weeks, our annual Letters to Santa project may need some help. While elementary schools did receive the letters Friday, we're not sure how many kids got the forms. So here's a copy of that form, and we invite all area kids to fill it out and get it back to us. Simply print out the form, have the kids fill it out, then take one of these three actions: (1) Scan it into your computer and email to jlewis@tahlequahdailypress.com; (2) Drop it by our office (although it's still closed, you may leave it in the drop box on our front porch); or (3) Mail to Letters to Santa, Tahlequah Daily Press, PO Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74464. We've extended the deadline due to circumstances, but will need the bulk of the letters by the end of the second week of December. We can take a few stragglers until Dec. 21, but no guarantees can be made for publication. We do need time to ship them off to the North Pole!
