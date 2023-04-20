"Knock, knock." It's April, also known as National Humor Month – a time for jokes, pranks, and some healthy chortling.
The month-long celebration of good humor kicks off with April Fools' Day, a day of playing pranks of unsuspecting friends, family members, and strangers. It's not clear when this holiday originated, but many historians believe it has been around since at least the European Renaissance.
Tahlequah has its own long history with tomfoolery.
Charlotte Mayes, who attended Cherokee Female Seminary in Tahlequah from 1906 to 1909, recorded her recollections of one particular prank played by a fellow student.
"One evening after being excused from study hall and returning up the stairs to our rooms, and after the first girl out had reached the top of the stairs on the third floor, one of them shouted, 'There's a man in our room!' At this, the whole group turned and fled back down the stairs in a stampede style until all were on the first floor again," Charlotte wrote. "Several were scratched, skinned and bruised in the headlong flight down the stairs."
Mayes explained that someone had placed "a pair of muddy boots, borrowed from the yard man ... in the room occupied by Ella, Anna, Ada, Elinor, Ellen and Spoon Cookson, in such a manner that only the boots showed under the bed, with the spread arranged to present a realistic effect in the dim lights from the hall."
Not everyone takes April Fools' pranks in good humor, though. A recent Statistica poll found that only 39% of 18- to 25-year-olds found them amusing, compared to 52% of 25- to 34-year-olds; 43% of 34- to 44-year-olds; 50% of 45- to 54-year-olds; and 44% of those 55-plus.
"Across the board, there was almost an even split between those who found pranks annoying and those who found them amusing," said Data Journalist Sarah Feldman.
For those looking to get a laugh in this month, several area establishments are hosting humorous events and performances.
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., Kroner & Baer puts on an Open Mic Night.
"It's pretty much whatever you want to do," said "Scary" Larry Huitt, who hosts the event. "Poetry, storytelling, comedy, or music."
The JC's restaurant and club started its Open Mic Comedy Night on March 2. The event is scheduled for every Thursday night at 6 for locals to "come on out and test [their] act."
The Tahlequah Community Playhouse will host "Rumors," the last play of its 49th season, on April 21-23.
"The play opens at the town home of Charlie Brock, the deputy mayor of New York, who has just shot himself. Though a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of farce," the TCP press release on the production states. "Gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, they notice the host lies bleeding in the other room. All the kitchen help have gone and his wife, Myra, is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and his wife, Chris, must get 'the story' straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity."
More information and tickets for the play are available at www.tcpok.com.
