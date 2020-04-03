Cherokee County recorded its first death from COVID-19 on Friday, April 3, and Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron fears the city's medical facilities won't have enough personal protective equipment to deal with the inevitable uptick in numbers.
Catron said that while Cherokee County's number of reported COVID-19 cases appears to be low, the state’s tracking system is not reflecting the accurate story. The Oklahoma State Department of Health's April 3 report showed only seven cases in Cherokee County, but Catron said Northeast Health System confirmed Friday morning that it has treated 16 positive cases: two inpatient, 14 outpatient, and the one who died. Nine victims were from this county, a hospital spokeswoman told the Daily Press. Meanwhile, Cherokee Nation Health Services reported 10 cases Friday morning, but the residences of most of the patients are unknown.
"The picture that develops from the crisis task force information is very different. It’s important that our community have a more accurate view," Catron said.
As has been reported several times by Daily Press, the OSDH tracking is based upon counties of residency for patients. Catron said Cherokee County is blessed to have two robust health systems, and those draw many patients from other counties.
"A significant number of individuals who rely on our health systems have no other insurance that would allow them to seek help within their own counties," she said. "As a result, we, as a community, have a higher exposure level, as these individuals travel to Tahlequah for care and also get something to eat, fill up their gas tanks, and possibly make purchases from our essential businesses."
The combined numbers from the two health systems the morning of Friday, April 3, indicate they have 26 confirmed positive patients, and 18 are being treated on an outpatient basis, Catron explained. CNHS added another case Friday evening.
"These who are recovering at home are asked to quarantine themselves from the rest of their family and take as many precautions as possible," Catron said. "We very much hope that this is the case."
She said both hospitals have more patients who have been diagnosed with pneumonia as they await test results. Their symptoms are such that they are assumed positive, but are not included in the numbers confirmed.
"We have had our first COVID-19 mortality and our first C-section of a confirmed positive patient," she said.
A number of ICU beds and ventilators are in use for COVID-19, she added.
"Our immediate concern as a task force is identifying and providing PPE, which includes masks and protective suits. It is almost impossible to purchase these items on the open market now," Catron said. "Orders are placed and the product is diverted elsewhere. Our emergency management director [Mike Underwood] personally drove to pick up our allocation from the state today. He was given 180 masks. Because our 'official' numbers are low, we are low on the priority list."
Catron said task force members – including State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah – are reaching out to political representatives to ask them to help explain Cherokee County's need is greater than the numbers indicate.
"We very much appreciate those in our community who have located PPE and shared those with our medical professionals," she said.
The CDC has revised its guidelines today to recommend that the general public wear masks when out and about.
"Thank you to all who have been sewing masks and providing those to neighbors, friends, family and to our emergency responders," Catron said. "This is an attack from an invisible enemy. Please do what you can to protect yourself and those you love. And if you know anyone who can influence the direction of PPE, please make a phone call."
