Several Cherokee Nation citizens have filed their intentions to run for tribal office, with four now vying for the chief and deputy spots.
The 2023 Cherokee General Election will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, and as of Feb. 7, 10 more people have filed. The filing period began at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6 and will continue through Feb. 9, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declarations of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
Marcus Fears, CN Election Commission administrator, said that just because people have filed, it does not mean they are candidates.
"There is a contest period of five business days after filing and the commission has 12 business days after filing to certify the candidates," said Fears.
Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
The following additional candidates have filed and are pending certification by the CNEC:
• Julia Coates and Jared Coody, At-Large.
• Trae Ratliff, District 1.
• Daryl Legg, District 6.
• Dora Patzkowski, District 12.
• Carrie Ann Vargas, District 14.
• Bryan Warner and David Walkingstick, deputy chief.
• Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Cara Cowan Watts, chief
Warner is running on Hoskin's ticket; Walkingstick, a former chief candidate himself, is purportedly running with Cowan Watts.
