Over the weekend, Northeastern State University welcomed 29 different robotics teams at the State Championship Robotics Competition, which included Tahlequah Public Schools teams, including a team from Heritage, 10050 R Gears, which won two awards.
10050R Gears, which consists of two third-graders and one fourth-grader, will represent Heritage as a World championship Competition qualifier.
"This team is the youngest team of all the teams," said Kathryn Wabnum, a parent of one of the team members. "This was their first year of robotics for all three of them, and they were able to beat out many others teams for awards and world qualifier."
The team took home the Good Sportsmanship Award and the Excellence Award. The Excellence Award qualifies them to attend the World Robotic Championship, which will be held in Dallas, Texas in May.
