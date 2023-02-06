Several Cherokee Nation citizens have filed their intentions to seek Tribal Council slots, but as of Feb. 6, none had formally turned in the paperwork to seek the chief or deputy chief posts.
The 2023 Cherokee General Election will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and as of Feb. 6, 11 people had filed. The filing period began at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6 and will continue through Feb. 9, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declarations of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
Marcus Fears, CN Election Commission administrator, said that just because people have filed, it does not mean they are candidates.
"There is a contest period of five business days after filing and the commission has 12 business days after filing to certify the candidates," said Fears.
Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
The following have filed and are pending certification by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission:
• Dale Lee Glory and Brian Jackson, District 1.
• Lisa Robinson Hall and Brian Speake, District 3.
• Steven L. Russell, District 6.
• Jerry Don Hardbarger, Codey Poindexter, Troy Littledeer and Jillian Decker, District 8.
• Joe Deere, District 13.
• Kevin Easley Jr., District 14.
Renowned bullrider Ryan Dirteater, who announced earlier he'd be seeking the deputy chief's office on the ticket for chief candidate Wes Nofire, announced earlier that he would not be submitting his packet. He said he and his wife, April, had decided now isn't the time to make a foray into politics.
