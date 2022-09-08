The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of nearly 110 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past week, with no new deaths.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,759.
Oklahoma has listed 1,179,931 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 18,683 active cases.
On Sept. 8, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 16,215 positive cases since the pandemic started.
The total number of deaths is still standing at 155 after several weeks.
As of Sept. 8, the CDC reported the level of transmission for Cherokee County is at the high level, or the "red zone."
The CDC advised it's no longer required for people to social distance from anyone.
The total number of doses administered in Oklahoma as of Sept. 8 was 6,198,344, and at least 2,319,387 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine.
For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
