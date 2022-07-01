The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 110 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County within the past week, but no new deaths have been documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 15,441. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 909. Oklahoma has listed 1,073,197 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 11,872 active cases.
On July 1, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 14,968 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths still stands at 153. The CDC reported Friday, July 1, the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains low, or in the "green zone." The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of July 1 were 6,041,956, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,290,220 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.