"Votes for women" was a rallying cry heard for almost a century in the United States.
On Aug. 18, 1920, after much persistence, ratification of the 19th Amendment ensured the right to vote could not be denied based on sex. But this was not true for all people of color.
Originally, Oklahoma allowed women the right to vote in 1906, but only in school elections. Oklahoma became the 21st state to give women the right to cast ballots as of Nov. 5, 1918. On Feb. 28, 1920, Oklahoma's 7th Legislature adopted House Joint Resolution 1 in a special session, making it the 33rd state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
Suzanne Farmer is director of the Northeastern State University Center for Women's Studies and an associate professor of history. She thinks it is important for young women today to know that women had to fight for the right to vote.
"It did not happen without struggle. These women were institutionalized, force-fed, and endured torture in some cases to gain the right to vote. Voting is precious. People won't fight so hard to vote if it was not so important," said Farmer. "In the same vein, if voting was not critical, then we would not see politicians trying to suppress the vote."
One point to remember, Farmer said, is that those advocating for women to have the right to vote were white, and they were concerned with votes for white women.
"They marginalized Black women who tried to participate, and some of our suffragette heroes were not champions of racial equity," said Farmer. "While we can discuss the 19th Amendment as a major victory and landmark, it did not give all women the right to vote."
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 gave everyone - including, finally, Black women - full voting rights.
Oklahoma women continued to fight until 1942 to be granted the ability to hold state executive offices.
Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager, believes that voting is both a privilege and a responsibility.
"For far too long, women were considered the weaker sex, some even going so far as to say women's brains were smaller. Perhaps this was just a ploy by men to retain power," said Mooney. "Thankfully, due to some determined women, it is now possible for women to vote."
The Tahlequah library currently has a four-sided display from the National Archives about the 19th Amendment.
The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry in Locust Grove opened the Justice Not Roses exhibit before the pandemic hit this spring. According to Shaun Perkins, ROMP director and poet, it is an interactive celebration of the 19th Amendment centennial in poetry and art. Perkins said this was the first time since ROMP opened in 2012 that she decided to have an exhibit that focused on history.
"The exhibit showcases some of the well-known women of the movement - Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, for instance - but it is also a multicultural display that shows how women like Jovita Idar, Ida B. Wells, Marie Bottineau, Sojourner Truth and other women of color led lives that defied custom and ushered in the new era for women," said Perkins. "The exhibit opened in February, and there were people of all ages there. I especially enjoyed seeing the young girls read about these female heroes, who are largely left out of our history books, and to also write their own words to go alongside the words of the heroes."
The Justice Not Roses exhibit will be at ROMP perhaps into next year, as the pandemic has made it difficult for some to enjoy. The Locust Grove Arts Alliance Gallery also has a mini-exhibit.
Perkins said she didn't know anything about the right to vote for women when she was growing up.
"I now know only so much about it because of all the research I did when I wrote the exhibit booklet and prepared the museum exhibit and accompanying events," she said.
"One of the things I am careful to say now is that the women were 'suffragists' and not 'suffragettes'" as the latter was a term used to diminish them - like saying 'poetess' instead of 'poet.' I also am careful to talk about the 19th Amendment as a right confirmed or upheld, not granted."
In Perkins' opinion, the three main reasons it took so long for women to get the vote are liquor, sex, and religion.
"White men in control of the government were afraid that if women had more power, they would outlaw liquor and prostitution. They also were led by the Bible, which they interpreted to say that women were subordinate and should not be equals with men," said Perkins. "Everyone needs to celebrate this event - especially today, when we are finally seeing more parity in terms of women in leadership roles in positions of power. America has been the white man's world for way too long. It's time it was more inclusive of women and people of all races and ethnic backgrounds."
According to the Library of Congress, the Snyder Act of 1924 admitted Native Americans born in the U.S. to full U.S. citizenship, but they were still prevented from participating in elections because the Constitution left it up to the states to decide who had the right to vote.
New Mexico, in 1962, was the last state to allow Native Americans the right to vote.
