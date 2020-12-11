Tahlequah's Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed case numbers and the impending vaccine during a Thursday, Dec. 10 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Todd Enlow reported several people were on ventilators at W.W. Hastings Hospital, and they've lost about 20 first-language speakers to COVID-19.
"[He] hopes to get vaccine next week and will be receiving less than 1,000," Ratliff said. "Our understanding is that it is only a one-time vaccination, but that could change."
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner said Oklahoma is third in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Oklahoma is at 3 percent for staffed ICU bed availability, and 16th in the nation for new cases.
Turner said the White House Task Force recommends limiting restaurant capacity and either closing bars or limiting their hours.
"All three NSU campuses currently have a total of 16 students and four employees with active cases. Winter break is next week, and classes resume in mid-January," Turner said.
As of Friday, Dec. 11, the state had 31,703 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 480 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 345 currently active cases, with 13 deaths.
As of Dec. 11, Cherokee Nation Health Services had 7,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Newly hired Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed also spoke to the City Council about StartUp Junkie.
"[They] build entrepreneurship ecosystems through providing consulting, events, workshops, and programs. [Reed] wants to perform an ecosystem study of Tahlequah businesses for three months, and create a startup plan, assist with grant funding to help the implementation of the plant," Ratliff said.
StartUp Junkie asked the City Council for $50,000 to perform the study.
"[I] asked the group to review the information and provide feedback that [I] can take to Council," Ratliff said.
Reed said his goal is to implement the plan after the economy begins to reopen.
"StartUp Junkie is a good idea. Tahlequah is in a good location that should make it eligible for several grants, and bringing those resources together will make Tahlequah better," said Amy Carter.
